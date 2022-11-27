College Football World Reacts To The New Top 25 Rankings

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines evades a tackle during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The final Coaches Poll top 25 of the regular season was released on Sunday, and there were some major changes.

Ohio State fell from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Michigan, and the Wolverines are now ranked second, followed by TCU and USC.

Also, three programs (Clemson, LSU and Oregon) fell out of the top 10 after losing, with Tennessee, Washington and Kansas State taking their place.

The most important ranking--the new College Football Playoff top 25--comes out on Tuesday, but fans are still weighing in on the Coaches Poll this afternoon, including some complaints about where teams are slotted.

"The fact the Oregon is still ahead of OSU after OSU just beat them, is why the #CoachesPoll is literally a popularity contest and has nothing to do with field play," said one Texas fan. "Ridiculous and I’m not a fan of either team. Same with BSU not in it. Yeah struggled early but diff team now new QB."

"Damn, Coaches Poll put LSU above FSU. FSU beat LSU, has the same record as LSU. LSU lost to FSU by 1, #8 Tennessee by 27, & Texas A&M (4-7 record) by 15. FSU lost to #22 Wake by 10, #14 NCST by 2, & #4 Clemson by 6. LSU lost their 3 games by 43 points & FSU by 18 points. #SECBias," noted one Florida State fan.

"For those that are confused: The rankings that just came out are the Coaches Poll rankings. There are three main rankings at this point in the year. Coaches Poll AP Top 25 CFB Playoff Rankings Right now this is the least important one, so relax!" another FSU fan added.

"Can still make it from this perspective—just gotta have some help. Hopefully the CFP rankings are the same," said an Ohio State fan still keeping the faith that the Buckeyes can get in the playoff.

While we have to wait two more days for the CFP rankings, the new AP poll will be out shortly.