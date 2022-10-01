College Football World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral for helping a college football player land two "Ls" in one day.

Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, went viral on social media earlier this season, while responding to an SEC football player.

“When we play LSU tomorrow and Livy Dunne is out there somewhere,” Mississippi State safety Jordan Morant wrote on his social media.

Dunne responded to the video on social media.

“Good luck but geaux tigahs.”

Following Mississippi State's 31-16 loss to LSU, the college football player had a good response.

“Two Ls in one night 🥴😂.”

Well played, sir.

Dunne has enjoyed some LSU Tigers football games on social media this year, too.

LSU football, meanwhile, is set to take on Auburn on the road on Saturday evening.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. E.T.