College Football World Reacts To The Pat McAfee News

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pat McAfee's rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable; and his trajectory keeps skyrocketing.

McAfee will be teaming up with NFL legend Peyton Manning to call six major college football games this upcoming season. Each game will be aired on ESPN2; an alternate broadcast similar to the "Manningcast" which debuted last NFL season.

“Peyton, you are the f------ man,” McAfee said, via Sports Illustrated. “Thank you for the opportunity, thank you for the business.”

A massive industry news dump and a big opportunity for McAfee and Omaha Productions.

"Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) will work with QB Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions to call six college football games in the 2022–23 CFB season on ESPN2," wrote Sports Illustrated.

This is going to be must-watch television. McAfee and Manning are going to be spectacular together.