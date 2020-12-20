The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Rose Bowl News

a wide shot of the rose bowl gamePASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The Rose Bowl won’t be hosting a playoff game this season, as was originally scheduled. That’s about all we know regarding the prestigious game’s latest update.

The College Football Playoff announced Saturday evening, less than 24 hours until the final playoff rankings will be released, a change of plans. The Rose Bowl, college football’s most iconic venue and bowl game, will no longer be hosting a playoff game.

This has been building for a few days now. Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly have both opposed playing in Pasadena because fans and families won’t be allowed to attend due to local health restrictions. There isn’t much of a reason to fly playoff teams all the way out to the West Coast in the middle of a pandemic.

The Rose Bowl will be moved to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas – and it’s still unclear if it’ll still be called the ‘Rose Bowl’ (it shouldn’t). Either way, it’s massively disappointing the Rose Bowl won’t be played in beautiful Pasadena, Calif.

College football fans are sending in their reactions to the latest news surrounding the playoff venue change. Take a look below.

Fans are definitely in agreement on one thing: the playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium can in no way be named the ‘Rose Bowl.’

Call it anything else, but the iconic bowl game name should only be associated with games played at the legendary venue in Pasadena. Let’s hope the game can return in 2022.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.