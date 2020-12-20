College Football World Reacts To The Rose Bowl News

The Rose Bowl won’t be hosting a playoff game this season, as was originally scheduled. That’s about all we know regarding the prestigious game’s latest update.

The College Football Playoff announced Saturday evening, less than 24 hours until the final playoff rankings will be released, a change of plans. The Rose Bowl, college football’s most iconic venue and bowl game, will no longer be hosting a playoff game.

This has been building for a few days now. Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly have both opposed playing in Pasadena because fans and families won’t be allowed to attend due to local health restrictions. There isn’t much of a reason to fly playoff teams all the way out to the West Coast in the middle of a pandemic.

The Rose Bowl will be moved to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas – and it’s still unclear if it’ll still be called the ‘Rose Bowl’ (it shouldn’t). Either way, it’s massively disappointing the Rose Bowl won’t be played in beautiful Pasadena, Calif.

NEWS: The CFP Semifinal officially relocating from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Not resolved yet whether it will carry the Rose Bowl name. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 20, 2020

College football fans are sending in their reactions to the latest news surrounding the playoff venue change. Take a look below.

No Ohio State-Michigan, no Rose Bowl, division champs dropping out of the conference championship, teams suiting up 50 players and going a month between games. The absolute best you can say about this season is "it happened." — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 20, 2020

It ain’t the “Rose Bowl” unless it’s at THE Rose Bowl. https://t.co/022B7jFGeE — Coach Cav (@CoachCaviness) December 20, 2020

There will be no Rose Bowl or Rose Parade on January 1, 2021. The worst year ever has now officially crept into next year. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 20, 2020

Fans are definitely in agreement on one thing: the playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium can in no way be named the ‘Rose Bowl.’

Call it anything else, but the iconic bowl game name should only be associated with games played at the legendary venue in Pasadena. Let’s hope the game can return in 2022.