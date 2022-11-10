College Football World Reacts To The Rose Bowl Report

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Utah Utes prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When the 12-team College Football Playoff gets here, what should happen to the Rose Bowl?

The Grandaddy of Them All has been played on New Year's Day every year. But that probably won't be possible moving forward, unless something is worked out with the College Football Playoff.

According to ESPN, the negotiations have begun.

"The discussion is centered around one of the most lucrative television windows in college sports, and while it's not the only issue surrounding early expansion, it's one of the most complicated. The Rose Bowl seems willing to temporarily concede its relationship with the Big Ten and Pac-12 to host a quarterfinal game in 2024 and 2025, but in return, it's asking for assurances in the new contract. While the CFP is going to expand no later than the start of the 2026 season, there is no contract in place beyond the current 12-year deal, which runs through the 2025 season," ESPN's Heather Dinich reported.

College football fans are debating what should happen to the game moving forward.

"This is exactly the problem and has been from day one. We’ve been offered BS validation for why we had to accept the BCS, the four team playoff and now they wanna mess up the expanded playoff. The correct answer is these bowls should be obsolete. Give us a true playoff. Now," one fan wrote.

"College Football needs the Rose Bowl. To me it’s the most iconic bowl. It must stay," one fan added.

"The question is about the matchup outside of the playoffs. A potential 3rd place Big Ten and Pac12 game wouldn’t be as intriguing, but the Rose Bowl tradition is still strong. Going to be intriguing to see how much each side decides to budge," another fan wrote.

"I may be in the minority here but I love the Rose Bowl standing up for its tradition. It’s a mainstay and a landmark of college football," one fan added.

The Rose Bowl is arguably the most iconic game in all of college football.

But nothing stays the same forever and its January 1 primetime slot might be changing at some point.