College Football World Reacts To The Rose Bowl's Decision

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The Rose Bowl is on board with College Football Playoff expansion.

According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Rose Bowl has signed on for College Football Playoff expansion.

"CFP officials have been informed that the Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025," he reported.

Expansion is coming.

College football fans are very happy.

"LETSSSS GOOOOO," one fan wrote.

"They weren’t going to leave that $$$ on the table. That’d cost them so many charcuterie boards and wine flights. And I don’t blame them," one fan added.

"MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF ACTION IS IN OUR FUTURE!," another fan wrote.

"I hope it kept its regular game time. Do I side with the playoff that will be expanded regardless and be increasingly played in generic NFL stadiums or a rare remaining unique college football touchstone? Let the Rose Bowl stay the Rose Bowl," one fan wondered.

A 12-team College Football Playoff can't get here soon enough.