College Football World Reacts To The Tate Martell News

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that former Ohio State and Miami quarterback Tate Martell entered his name into the transfer portal.

For the fans that followed him as a high school recruit, this was nothing new. Martell committed and decommitted from several college football programs before landing at Ohio State.

After failing to rise up the depth chart – thanks to the arrival of Justin Fields – he decided to transfer. The former top recruit eventually landed at Miami, but once again failed to move up the depth chart.

After struggling to make an impact with the Hurricanes, Martell decided to transfer for the second time. College football fans decided to have fun with the fact that he’s on the move once again.

Check it out.

Tate Martell's timeline: 2014: Committed to Washington

2015: Flipped his commitment to Texas A&M

2016: Flipped his commitment and signed with Ohio State

2017: Redshirted

2018: Backup QB

2019: Transferred to Miami

2021: Transferring from Miami as a grad-transfer — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 27, 2021

Tate Martell may have reached Portal Platinum Rewards status. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) January 27, 2021

So where will Martell take his talents next? Well, college football recruiting site 247Sports already made a prediction for where he will land next.

The first 247Sports’ crystal ball prediction for Martell has him transferring to UNLV. This would make sense, of course, since he played high school football in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Martell’s recent announcement could also hint that he might be headed back home.

“I’m refining myself daily to become the person that everybody needs me to be, my family, my friends, my city. It’s all for them. I’ve got nothing to lose and everything to prove,” Martell said.

Will he play for UNLV next season?