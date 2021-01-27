The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Tate Martell News

Miami wide receiver Tate Martell against Florida.ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 24: Tate Martell #18 of the Miami Hurricanes in action against the Florida Gators in the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that former Ohio State and Miami quarterback Tate Martell entered his name into the transfer portal.

For the fans that followed him as a high school recruit, this was nothing new. Martell committed and decommitted from several college football programs before landing at Ohio State.

After failing to rise up the depth chart – thanks to the arrival of Justin Fields – he decided to transfer. The former top recruit eventually landed at Miami, but once again failed to move up the depth chart.

After struggling to make an impact with the Hurricanes, Martell decided to transfer for the second time. College football fans decided to have fun with the fact that he’s on the move once again.

Check it out.

So where will Martell take his talents next? Well, college football recruiting site 247Sports already made a prediction for where he will land next.

The first 247Sports’ crystal ball prediction for Martell has him transferring to UNLV. This would make sense, of course, since he played high school football in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Martell’s recent announcement could also hint that he might be headed back home.

“I’m refining myself daily to become the person that everybody needs me to be, my family, my friends, my city. It’s all for them. I’ve got nothing to lose and everything to prove,” Martell said.

Will he play for UNLV next season?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.