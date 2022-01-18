College Football World Reacts To The Tate Martell News

Tate Martell was one of the most intriguing recruits coming out of high school in 2017. Unfortunately, his college football career never lived up to the hype.

After spending time at Ohio State, the former four-star quarterback transferred to Miami. Once that stint ran its course, Martell moved on to UNLV.

On Tuesday afternoon, Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media had a significant update on Martell’s career. He’s reporting that Martell is retiring from football.

“I wanted to give an update on UNLV QB Tate Martell: He is retired from football and focusing on business ventures,” Arrigo said. “He is grateful for Coach Arroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance. I would also keep an eye on what Tate has going on business wise, it’s about to blow up.”

The college football world immediately reacted to this report from Arrigo, which makes sense considering Martell has a large following.

“Hard to believe he’s going out with 35 career passing attempts, recruiting hype isn’t everything,” one fan said.

“Good luck to the kid, hope he crushes it in whatever he chooses to do,” another fan replied.

“Feels like he’s been focusing on business ventures the past 6 years,” a third fan said.

Martell will finish his college career with just 35 pass attempts for 303 yards and a touchdown. He also had 137 yards and two scores on the ground.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Tate Martell.