College Football World Reacts To The Tennessee Cheerleader Video

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Cheerleaders of the Tennessee Volunteers try to get the fans into the game prior to taking on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 17, 2005 in Gainesville, Florida. Forida defeated Tennessee 16-7. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Tennessee is clicking on all cylinders this season - even the cheerleaders.

On Saturday, the Vols cheerleaders put on quite the routine for the fans.

A video of Tennessee cheerleaders is going viral on social media on Monday afternoon.

"Didn’t expect that," SportsCenter tweeted.

Well done, Vols cheerleaders.

College football fans took to social media to weigh in on the viral video today.

"Amazing!" one fan wrote.

"Administration has truly taken the Neyland Experience to a whole new level! Pregame, In Game, Post Game the experience is 2nd to none. And out football team kicks ass too!!" one fan added.

"I love this," another fan added.

"This made me smile so hard i think i broke my face," one fan added on social media.

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: A Tennessee Volunteers cheerleader performs prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Vols are set to take on Georgia this weekend.