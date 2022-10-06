College Football World Reacts To The Tom Petty News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 20: The Florida Gators cheerleaders perform during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the coolest traditions in college football happens prior to the start of the fourth quarter at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium every home game.

The Gators belt out "Don't Back Down" by Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty.

Petty, who passed away in 2017, will be honored by the University of Florida later this month.

"The University of Florida Athletic Association will celebrate the inaugural 'Tom Petty Day' on Saturday, Oct. 15, in conjunction with the Gators' football game against LSU. The university has also announced it will award the legendary icon an honorary Doctor of Music in May 2023.

In anticipation of 'Tom Petty Day,' the university, in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate, will launch a capsule collection that celebrates the late singer and his connection to the university and his hometown," Florida announced.

It's pretty special.

College football fans are excited.

"How do I sign up for the mailing list? I jeed a couple of these shirts," one fan wrote.

"This 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

"oh my god i need all of these," another fan wrote.

"Yes, yes I did immediately go buy one of these. (I got the blue with “I won’t back down” on the back.)," another fan admitted.

It should be a pretty special day in The Swamp.