College Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Prediction

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits for a play on the field in the second half of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer hasn't coached at the college football level for a couple of years now.

Will the three-time national title-winning head coach ever return?

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the former Ohio State and Florida coach will return.

“Bobby Petrino got back in, others have made it back in. I think there is some athletic director, some college president who is willing to be publicly humiliated at a press conference and sit next to Urban Meyer. There’s always somebody. The sport really doesn’t have integrity any longer," Finebaum told Awful Announcing.

Where could Meyer land?

"Auburn?" one fan predicted.

"I agree 100% he’ll get another job and that team will win for sure. Just not in the pros," one fan added.

"How is it humiliating to sit next to a coach with 3 titles?" another fan asked.

For now, Meyer is likely to analyze the sport on television for Fox Sports and BTN.