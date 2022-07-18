College Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Rankings
Former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing football in the SEC.
Tebow, one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history, dominated the SEC for four seasons, winning multiple championships.
The ex-Gators great is now working as an analyst for the SEC Network.
In anticipation of the 2022 regular season, Tebow is ranking the league's top five quarterbacks.
His top five:
- Bryce Young – Alabama
- Will Levis – Kentucky
- Anthony Richardson – Florida
- Spencer Rattler – South Carolina
- Hendon Hooker – Tennessee
College football fans have taken to social media to react.
"Stetson Bennett why y’all keeping leaving him out," one fan tweeted.
"I’ll take whoever Ole Miss trots out there over Anthony Richardson," another fan added.
"Where in the hell is Will Rogers?" one fan added on Twitter.
How would you rank your top five?