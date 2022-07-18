College Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Rankings

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Former NFL quaterback Tim Tebow looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing football in the SEC.

Tebow, one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history, dominated the SEC for four seasons, winning multiple championships.

The ex-Gators great is now working as an analyst for the SEC Network.

In anticipation of the 2022 regular season, Tebow is ranking the league's top five quarterbacks.

His top five:

Bryce Young – Alabama Will Levis – Kentucky Anthony Richardson – Florida Spencer Rattler – South Carolina Hendon Hooker – Tennessee

College football fans have taken to social media to react.

"Stetson Bennett why y’all keeping leaving him out," one fan tweeted.

"I’ll take whoever Ole Miss trots out there over Anthony Richardson," another fan added.

"Where in the hell is Will Rogers?" one fan added on Twitter.

How would you rank your top five?