College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Report

AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns coaches during pregame warm ups at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Once upon a time, Tom Herman was arguably the most-sought after coaching candidate in the country.

Herman flamed out at Texas, but the once-upon-a-time coaching candidate could be on his way back to the Power Five level.

According to a report on Wednesday, Herman is garnering interest at the major level. It's unclear which programs might have interest in Herman, though it won't be surprising if he lands a job soon.

"Here’s the latest update from what I’m hearing through my constant dealings with ADs across the country. Kiffin to Auburn Matt Rhule to Nebraska Also bronco mendenhall and Tom Herman are likely to get P5 jobs soon," Brandon Walker tweeted.

Herman could be a candidate at Colorado:

Tom Herman has plenty of coaching experience and after the disaster of Karl Dorrell, the pressure is on more than ever for Rick George to get this right.

Fans wouldn't be surprised to see Herman end up with a good job eventually.

"I’m surprised Tom Herman isn’t the top target for some of these openings. Young and extremely intelligent, killed it at Houston and, in retrospect, didn’t do that bad at Texas with huge pressure," one fan wrote.

"My gut call: The name I really want for ASU head football coach won’t get hired. The one I’m only semi excited for will get hired. That said, ASU’s next coach will be Tom Herman," another fan wrote.

"Tom Herman was very good at a lot of things. If he can learn people skills, then he can recruit quality coaches, coordinator and keep quality players. It’s really his only must have skill that he doesn’t have, and it is learnable. Dude just needs the Carnegie course," one fan added.

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman walks the sidelines as he coaches against the Lamar Cardinals in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 42 to 0. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Is Herman deserving of another major job?