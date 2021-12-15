College Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter Announcement

In one of the most shocking National Signing Day moves ever, 2022’s No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State.

The versatile cornerback and wide receiver was initially committed to Florida State for over a year. But ahead of Hunter’s official announcement, rumors circulated that he was on the verge of switching to Deion Sanders’ program.

When the time came, Hunter was at a table with hats for FSU, Georgia and Auburn. After pretending to put on hats for all three schools, he threw them away and revealed a Jackson State shirt underneath. He was then tossed a Jackson State hat.

Jackson State fans were thrilled by the move. And the wider college football world was collectively stunned by Hunter’s incredible decision:

Congratulations! We love it! @NFL scouts are everywhere! They damn sure know who @DeionSanders is! Go ball out ! You’ve made History! — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) December 15, 2021

Wow – this is honestly groundbreaking in terms of giving HBCUs some more notoriety in mainstream CFB. Congrats to you, congrats to Neon Deion, and congrats to Jackson State! — BW (@BW_Cosmic) December 15, 2021

Wow. The top 2022 recruit signing with JSU. Pretty neat and great for HBCU football. https://t.co/3S0DZD1pCQ — Aaron De Leon (@aarondelTX) December 15, 2021

Obviously there are a lot of very salty Florida State fans right now. Some have taken to wonder and slammed Travis Hunter for going back on his word. Others have called him out for various hypocrisies stemming from statements he’s made on NIL.

But whether you agree with Hunter’s decision or not, there’s no doubt that this is a game-changer. And not just for Florida State and Jackson State individually.

Hunter ranks among the best college football prospects to ever pick an FCS school – let alone an HBCU – over a Power Five program. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Depending on how things work out for Hunter under Deion Sanders’ tutelage, this move could change the balance of power in FCS and maybe even alter college football recruiting forever.

What a moment.