College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report

This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date.

The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge.

Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge for an alleged October incident. The Detroit Free Press first reported the news.

"The Free Press has learned that Mazi Smith is facing felony gun charges from an incident in early October. A call to a UM spokesman was not immediately returned. Smith, a key piece on the defensive line, has played in all 12 games this year," Tony Garcia tweeted.

Smith, a key player for Michigan's defense, played in the win at Ohio State on Saturday. It's unclear if his status for the Big Ten Championship Game will be impacted by this report.

"This is hilarious seeing that Michigan fans were calling out Tucker for how he handled the tunnel incident the double standard here is beautiful,' one fan wrote.

"Coaching staff knew and still let him play? Great look," one fan added.

"Michigan’s stud nose tackle Mazi Smith may not be playing against Purdue or in the playoffs. Huge betting news," another fan added.

"Glad Jim Harbaugh addressed this so suddenly and made the right decision… Must be a culture problem," another fan wrote.

"Bad look for Harbaugh. He pressed charges against 8 of MSU’s players for Michigan’s lack of stadium management but lets a player continue to play after racking up a felony charge. You can’t make this up," another fan wrote.

"It took less than a month for the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office to issue charges to seven MSU players following the tunnel incident. It sat on the Mazi Smith charges for nearly seven weeks. Waiting for explanation from the prosecutor and Michigan football," Tony Paul added.

Michigan is scheduled to kick off against Purdue on Saturday night. Should Smith be suiting up?