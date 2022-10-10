College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: A Tennessee Volunteers cheerleader performs prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama.

According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges.

Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly entered his apartment.

News of McCollough's arrest is pretty shocking.

"Apologies for tardiness. Long and stupid travel day. Obviously that Jaylen McCollough news is shocking to see. Would’ve been near the bottom of my list of guys I’d expect to see in trouble. Facts are important. So let’s get facts. Way out of left field with his reputation," Wes Tucker tweeted.

"As long as Jaylen McCollough plays Saturday against Alabama, I don’t care what he did in his spare time protecting his property," one fan added.

"The safety of my friends and family has always been my top priority. I’m not saying what Jaylen McCollough allegedly did is right or wrong, but if a man walked into my house and felt he posed a threat to me or my loved ones, I may have done the same," one fan added.

Tennessee is scheduled to play Alabama this weekend.