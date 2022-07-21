College Football World Reacts To Turnover Chain News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Gregory Rousseau #15 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with the "Turnover Chain" after a sack and fumble recovery in the first half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The turnover chain is no more.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, who spoke with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes are getting rid of their famous sideline celebration.

"It's not part of our culture," Cristobal told McMurphy.

Cristobal left Oregon for Miami this past offseason.

College football fans are disappointed.

"The rest of the ACC should buy one of the old Miami turnover chains to share and wear it anytime they force a turnover against Miami," one fan tweeted.

"WE ARE NOW BOYCOTTING MIAMI," another fan added.

"Bet the turnover chain comes back before Miami does..." another fan predicted.

"The Turnover Chain’s time has come, Rest In Peace you glorious chain," one fan added.

Miami will begin a new era this fall - without the turnover chain.