College Football World Reacts To UNLV's Coaching Hire

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: A close up of a helmet of the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

UNLV has reportedly found its next football head coach.

According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Rebels are expected to hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman have confirmed the anticipated move.

Odom went 25-25 in four seasons as Missouri's head coach before joining the Razorbacks in 2020. He'd replace Marcus Arroyo, who got fired after UNLV improved to 5-7 in his third season.

Some college football fans like the hire and think Arkansas will miss Odom.

However, others got their hopes up after Ed Oregon circulated as a candidate for the vacancy Monday. The former LSU coach denied any involvement with the open position.

Arkansas' defense made strides in 2021, allowing 22.9 points per game in a 9-4 season. However, the Razorbacks went 6-6 while ceding 28.8 points per game in 2022.

Odom, who was also a defensive coordinator at Memphis and Missouri, will reportedly take over a UNLV program that hasn't posted a winning season since 2013. The Rebels have played one bowl game in the last decade.