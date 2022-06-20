College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches warm ups before the start of their game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Will Urban Meyer coach college football again?

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach.

“There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”

Pate said that he believes Meyer will rehab his image on television this year.

“Here’s what I would do if I was Urban Meyer, and I think it’s what he’s gonna do,” Pate said. “I’d get myself back on TV as quickly as I could, because he’s one of the best I’ve ever seen to come off the sideline and get in the booth or get on the desk on Big Noon Kickoff and talk football in ways that the mass public understands. Urban Meyer is phenomenal at that. If you are in the camp that thinks he needs to rehabilitate his image, he’ll do it probably this year on TV. He’ll make a comfortable living doing that, and you’ll watch and see week by week, and you’ll start to soften on him.

“You won’t be alone there. The rest of the country will, too, and you’ll remember this guy knows football, in case you forgot. Secondly, he’s got a little more personality than people realize. He comes through the screen very well. He explains this game in a way that I understand, and I start to remember more and more as I watch him and the weeks go by on TV that this guy was great when he was in college. I don’t need him to be an NFL coach. If I need him to be a college coach, it seems like he’s still got that fire.”

No matter where you stand on Urban Meyer, you can't deny his incredible record of success at the college football level.

Fans are now speculating.

"Urban languishing at Vanderbilt would be poetic. But on a serious note, Urban staying in the booth until Cincinnati opens up seems reasonable…" one fan tweeted.

"The 2023 Auburn Tigers will be lead out on the field with Urban Meyer as the head coach," another fan predicted.

Where do you see Meyer coaching again - if anywhere?