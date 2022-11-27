College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Urban Meyer head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati.

Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?

It could make sense from both sides.

Cincinnati is reportedly losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin. Bringing in Meyer could be a home run hire.

"I’ve said it since 2018: Urban Meyer will follow Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Meyer is a UC grad, the Bearcats are going to the Big 12, Meyer’s son, Nate, has been a student assistant under Fickell. It’s perfect," Kyle Rowland wrote.

"Gonna be wild when Cincinnati brings home Urban Meyer," one fan wrote.

"Give me Urban Myer or Prime Time as my next head ball coach at The University of Cincinnati," one fan added.

"Urban Meyer is a University of Cincinnati alum… Just sayin," one fan added.

It would be a lot of fun if Meyer ends up at Cincinnati. Of course, we would need an Ohio State vs. Cincinnati matchup at some point in the future.

Do you see the Cincinnati Bearcats hiring the former Ohio State head coach?