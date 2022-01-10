College Football World Reacts To USC Transfer News

Jaxson Dart displayed all the makings this past season to be USC’s next quarterback great. Then, the Trojans went out and hired Lincoln Riley. It changed everything.
Dart has reportedly entered the transfer portal, which can probably only mean one thing: Caleb Williams is going to USC.
USC QB Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learnedhttps://t.co/St4ensmRGU
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 10, 2022
Williams was in Southern California on Sunday to catch the Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium. It probably isn’t a coincidence he was in the area. Riley had to have had some sort of contact with the former Oklahoma star.
Dart was on track to be USC’s starting quarterback in the first year of the Riley era. We find it hard to believe he’d be transferring simply because of a new coaching staff. He must know something we don’t.
“Caleb Williams going to end up at USC isn’t he? Lol,” one fan said.
Caleb Williams going to end up at USC isn’t he? Lol. https://t.co/GRyxafyHD6
— Zach (@zdacosta1) January 10, 2022
“Caleb Williams following Riley after all it seems,” another commented.
Caleb Williams following Riley after all it seems. https://t.co/CnkwUIcMkk
— Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 10, 2022
“This is the biggest indication that Caleb Williams will be headed to USC without saying it Why else would Dart leave?”
This is the biggest indication that Caleb Williams will be headed to USC without saying it
Why else would Dart leave? https://t.co/8fUsszgzjL
— Mike Mayer (@offthemike28) January 10, 2022
“I would assume this means Caleb Williams will transfer to USC. Going to be a long line for Dart.”
I would assume this means Caleb Williams will transfer to USC. Going to be a long line for Dart. https://t.co/7KGy9VMOtD
— Paul (@TheCorpatty) January 10, 2022
If Caleb Williams, meanwhile, does end up transferring to USC then the Pac-12 will have once again become relevant. All it took was a major coaching hire; who would have thought?