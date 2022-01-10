College Football World Reacts To USC Transfer News

Jaxson Dart displayed all the makings this past season to be USC’s next quarterback great. Then, the Trojans went out and hired Lincoln Riley. It changed everything.

Dart has reportedly entered the transfer portal, which can probably only mean one thing: Caleb Williams is going to USC.

USC QB Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learnedhttps://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 10, 2022

Williams was in Southern California on Sunday to catch the Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium. It probably isn’t a coincidence he was in the area. Riley had to have had some sort of contact with the former Oklahoma star.

Dart was on track to be USC’s starting quarterback in the first year of the Riley era. We find it hard to believe he’d be transferring simply because of a new coaching staff. He must know something we don’t.