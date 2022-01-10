The Spun

College Football World Reacts To USC Transfer News

USC Trojans helmetTEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jaxson Dart displayed all the makings this past season to be USC’s next quarterback great. Then, the Trojans went out and hired Lincoln Riley. It changed everything.

Dart has reportedly entered the transfer portal, which can probably only mean one thing: Caleb Williams is going to USC.

Williams was in Southern California on Sunday to catch the Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium. It probably isn’t a coincidence he was in the area. Riley had to have had some sort of contact with the former Oklahoma star.

Dart was on track to be USC’s starting quarterback in the first year of the Riley era. We find it hard to believe he’d be transferring simply because of a new coaching staff. He must know something we don’t.

“Caleb Williams going to end up at USC isn’t he? Lol,” one fan said.

“Caleb Williams following Riley after all it seems,” another commented.

“This is the biggest indication that Caleb Williams will be headed to USC without saying it Why else would Dart leave?”

“I would assume this means Caleb Williams will transfer to USC. Going to be a long line for Dart.”

Whoever lands Jaxson Dart is getting a young star.

If Caleb Williams, meanwhile, does end up transferring to USC then the Pac-12 will have once again become relevant. All it took was a major coaching hire; who would have thought?

