College Football World Reacts To Utah Cheerleader Video

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

College football players and coaches aren't the only ones who show great emotion on the field.

Cheerleaders do, too.

Last week, a Utah cheerleader went viral on social media for his wild faces during the game.

"This Utah cheerleader has the spirit fingers of a young Sparky Polastri. P.S. If you get that 2000s pop culture reference, give yourself a gold star," Jim Weber tweeted.

The video has gone viral.

Football fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Haha this is great… and what I wanna be in my 2nd life!" one fan joked.

"Me when Iowa has a pick 6 to take early lead at The Shoe," another fan joked.

"The proliferation of HD cameras EVERYWHERE in sports stadiums is producing some incredible stuff," one fan added.

Well done, Utah cheerleader!