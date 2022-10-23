College Football World Reacts To Utah Cheerleader Video
College football players and coaches aren't the only ones who show great emotion on the field.
Cheerleaders do, too.
Last week, a Utah cheerleader went viral on social media for his wild faces during the game.
"This Utah cheerleader has the spirit fingers of a young Sparky Polastri. P.S. If you get that 2000s pop culture reference, give yourself a gold star," Jim Weber tweeted.
The video has gone viral.
Football fans have taken to social media to weigh in.
"Haha this is great… and what I wanna be in my 2nd life!" one fan joked.
"Me when Iowa has a pick 6 to take early lead at The Shoe," another fan joked.
"The proliferation of HD cameras EVERYWHERE in sports stadiums is producing some incredible stuff," one fan added.
Well done, Utah cheerleader!