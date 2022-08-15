College Football World Reacts To Veteran Quarterback Transfer News

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A veteran college football quarterback has hit the transfer portal less than a month before the start of the 2022 regular season.

According to a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, veteran college football quarterback Jarret Doege is entering the transfer portal.

Doege, who's played at Western Kentucky, West Virginia and Bowling Green, has thrown for more than 10,000 yards over the course of his career.

College football fans are pretty surprised by the news.

"This likely means Austin Reed is WKU’s starter. Reed is a former D2 quarterback, don’t sleep on D2 talent!" one fan wrote.

"Might not be a bad idea for UT to pick him up as insurance, if he’s willing to be a backup. If Hooker goes down, it’s either Milton or true freshman Jackson at this point," one fan added.

"Wow, West Virginia transfer QB Jarret Doege in the transfer portal out of Western Kentucky. Presume that means D-II transfer Austin Reed has won the Hilltoppers’ starting QB job over the former Mountaineers starter," another fan wrote.

It'll be interesting to see where Doege ends up.