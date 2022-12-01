College Football World Reacts To Veteran Quarterback's Transfer

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: ESPN sideline reporter Harry Lyles Jr. interviews Brennan Armstrong #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers after the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Armstrong had an incredible 2021 season with the Cavaliers, completing 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,449 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Unfortunately for Armstrong, he really struggled this season. He had just 2,210 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Despite his struggles, many people believe Armstrong will have a lot of suitors. After all, he's an experienced quarterback capable of making plays in the right system.

"There were high hopes for Armstrong coming into this season," Hunter Shelton tweeted. "Didn’t pan out for Virginia but he’s still a guy with a lot of talent."

Ralph D. Russo had the following reaction to the news: "Feel like you could see this one coming from a mile away."

"Now HERE is an intriguing QB transfer. I wouldn’t mind if Bret brought him to Champaign as a bridge to our younger QB recruits," an Illinois fan said.

It's possible a change of scenery will allow Armstrong to return to his All-ACC form.

Armstrong should be one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal.