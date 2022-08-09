College Football World Reacts To Viral 2022 Team Map

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: A general view of AT&T Stadium prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

With a couple of weeks left in the college football offseason, CBS Sports decided to shake the table a little bit.

On Monday, CBS' Barrett Sallee and Shehan Jeyarajah released a map featuring their pick for the best Division I football program in each state.

"These picks are based on a wide variety of factors, including recent success, rivalry results and hope for the future," they wrote.

Some of these are easy selections, while others are a lot harder to make. Poor Alaska doesn't even have any Division I program to choose from.

Ultimately, Sallee and Jeyarajah's exercise is meaningless, but it has still drawn plenty of feedback, both positive and negative.

In a few weeks, we will have actual game results to discuss and in-season rankings to debate.

For now, things like this map will have to do. What do you think of the picks that CBS Sports made?