College Football World Reacts To Viral 2025 Recruit Photo

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

A 2025 prospect's recruitment is about to blow.

Tyler Parker is a defensive line/offensive line recruit in the 2025 cycle. He's not your ordinary sophomore, though.

Parker stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 300 pounds - oh, and he's only 14 years old.

We just feel bad for the opposing team.

Parker has a bright football career ahead of him.

"14 years old ? Child I pray for whoever on the opposing team," a fan said.

"Nah we gotta see the birth certificate," another fan joked.

"I've never seen anyone with a neck shaped like that. I am terrified," one fan wrote.

That's not all.

Bro Bible says Parker can run a 4.9-second 40-yard dash. A reminder that he weighs 300 pounds.

"He runs a 4.9-second 40-yard-dash, which is downright crazy at his size. Parker also has a seven-inch vertical jump, max bench presses 300 pounds, deadlifts 415 pounds. He never shies away from putting in the work."

We can't wait to see how Parker's football career turns out.