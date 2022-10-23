College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Penn State Nittany Lions game during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2011 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in.

Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game.

The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands.

"FAN ON THE FIELD!" Onward State tweeted.

The photographer had been waiting for that moment for his entire life, right?

"Seems like this happening much more frequently these days," one fan wrote.

"Would have liked to see a better wrap up on the open field tackle but props to not giving up and holding him to a loss nonetheless," one fan added.

"Get this man on staff immediately," another fan suggested.

"Considerably better open field tackling than UCLA showed yesterday," one fan added.

Penn State topped Minnesota, 45-17, on Saturday night.