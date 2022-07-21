College Football World Reacts To Week 1 GameDay News

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 05: Pittsburgh Panthers fans cheer on their team during introductions prior to the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Heinz Field on September 5, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

College GameDay will kick off the 2022 season a bit earlier than expected.

ESPN announced that the college football pre-game show will host a special Thursday-night edition at Pittsburgh when the Panthers host West Virginia on Sept. 1.

The hour-long bonus GameDay will start at 6 p.m. ET. The crew will then head to Columbus, Ohio, for Saturday's regularly scheduled Week 1 show.

Fans are pumped for an extra installment showcasing the "Backyard Brawl."

Per ESPN, this marks the show's third visit to Pittsburgh. The GameDay crew will set up shop inside Acrisure Stadium.

While longtime anchor Kirk Herbstreit has a new job lined up, Amazon won't begin streaming NFL's Thursday Night Football until Sept. 15. He's thus still lined up to appear in Pittsburgh alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack

Pittsburgh and West Virginia will face off for the first time since 2011. While the Panthers lead the overall series, the Mountaineers won their last three encounters.

It should be a wild atmosphere to begin a new season.