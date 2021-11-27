College Football World Reacts To Week 13 Guest Picker’s Performance

College football fans weren’t happy with ESPN’s guest picker on Saturday’s edition of College GameDay.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew and set was in Ann Arbor on Saturday to preview one of the biggest games of the season: Ohio State vs. Michigan.

You’d imagine ESPN would bring in a superstar guest picker for such a big game. Nope. Instead, College GameDay had comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Who? Exactly.

ESPN could have brought in an Ohio State or Michigan legend. Instead, it went with a comedian most college football fans don’t even know.

I have no idea who this guest picker is. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 27, 2021

It’s safe to say college football fans weren’t happy about Saturday’s guest picker.

Take a look at what they’re saying about Sebastian Maniscalco’s performance.

“Maybe I’m getting old but it does feel disrespectful to the audience to bring in a guest picker on the most meaningful Saturday of the year who’s like, ‘Ah, I don’t care about any of this,'” a fan said.

“Biggest college game day of the year with the most playoff implications and they bring in a celebrity guest picker who says I know nothing about college football,” said another.

“This is the worst @CollegeGameDay guest picker in the history of the show. Michigan/Ohio St is a playoff game today and they choose this clown,” another commented.

It’s really a shame ESPN didn’t bring in an Ohio State or Michigan legend to be Saturday’s guest picker.

College GameDay is going to lose fans if it can’t have better guests on the show.