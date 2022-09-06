College Football World Reacts To Week 2 AP Poll Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws the ball down field against the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the latest Associated Press Top 25 was released. Alabama remains the No. 1 team in the country, which makes sense considering Nick Saban's squad crushed Utah State.

Ohio State's reign as the No. 2 team came to an end this week. That spot now belongs to Georgia.

Florida went from being unranked to being the No. 12 team in college football. Last weekend, Billy Napier led his program to a win over Utah.

The reactions to the latest AP Poll are all over the place.

On one hand, there are fans who believe the updated top 25 is accurate.

And on the other hand, there are fans who think the AP Poll favors SEC teams.

Ohio State fans are obviously disappointed that an 11-point win over Notre Dame resulted in a drop in the AP Poll.

The full AP Top 25 can be found here.

College football fans should anticipate a few changes to the AP Poll once Week 2 comes to an end.