College Football World Reacts To Week 9 Coaches' Poll Rankings

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The Week 9 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon.

Following another eventful week of college football, USA TODAY released its latest Coaches' Poll rankings.

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon Oklahoma State Wake Forest

The Week 9 Coaches' Poll top 25 is pretty SEC-heavy.

There was some movement up top, with Ohio State sticking at No. 2, though Michigan and Tennessee flipped spots.

Syracuse, meanwhile, stuck in the top 20, despite losing on the road to Clemson.

There will be some big matchups this week, too, highlighted by Ohio State against Penn State.

The new AP Poll will come out later on Sunday afternoon, around 2 p.m. E.T.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out next month.