College Football World Reacts To Wild Game Delay News

A college football game was delayed on Friday night due to an elevator issue.

Seriously.

Friday night, the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion game was delayed because some of the Hokies coaching staff got stuck in an elevator at halftime.

The Hokies' coaching press box was empty at the start of the second half.

You have to love college football.

"Say what you will about the college product but you don’t get this in the league," one fan wrote.

"THIS LEAGUE!!!!" one fan added.

"College football … nothing like it," another fan added.

"Crazy. Coaches have to be beside themselves," one fan added on social media.

The game was at Old Dominion on Friday night.

Virginia Tech is trailing Old Dominion, 10-7, in the second half of Friday night's game.

Hopefully the rest of the Week 1 slate doesn't feature any more elevator issues.