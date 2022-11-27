College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 12: Wisconsin flag in the end zone after Wisconsin scores with the band in the background. Wisconsin beat Illinois by a final score of 48-3 at Camp Randall Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Madison, WI. (Photo by Patrick S. Blood/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done."

Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. They finished this season 9-3.

The college football world is impressed by the "huge," "big-time hire." Yet WKYC's Ben Alexrod thought Fickell could turn his success into a more prominent position.

Others are disappointed for Jim Leonhard, who won four of seven games when replacing Paul Chryst as Wisconsin's interim head coach. Some thought the former Badgers defensive back earned the position.

Instead, Fickell will return to the Big Ten. The former Ohio State offensive lineman spent 14 years at his alma mater, including a stint as the interim coach in 2011, before accepting the Cincinnati job in 2017.

Assuming the program makes the hiring official, Fickell will look to rejuvenate the Badgers after a disappointing 6-6 season.