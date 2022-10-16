College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his new rankings.

Following Week 7 of the 2022 season, which saw Tennessee upset Alabama, USC fall to Utah, Michigan top Penn State and more, Herbstreit's rankings have updated.

The Vols have nearly vaulted to the top.

Here's Herbstreit's latest top six:

Ohio State Tennessee Georgia Michigan Clemson Alabama

The new top six has sparked some reaction...

"Someone please explain to me who OSU has played that somehow makes them remain #1. 1 - TN 2 - UM 3 - UGA 4 - OSU … 11 - Bama," one fan wrote.

"I really don’t care, give OSU the #1 if they really want it. They can beat up on high school defenses all the want in the regular season; they will not beat whatever team from the south they match up against," one fan added.

"Herbie pushes Tennessee to No. 2 and Georgia to No. 3. Nov. 5 in Athens is gonna be a masterpiece," one fan added.

"How awesome would it be to see an Ohio St vs. Tennessee National Title," one fan suggested.

College football's official new rankings, the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll, will be out later on Sunday.