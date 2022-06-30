College Football World Remembering Randy Walker Today

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Ryan Field before the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Illinois State Redbirds on September 10, 2016 in Evanston, Illinois. Illinois State defeated Northwestern 9-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former college football coach Randy Walker passed away 16 years ago at the age of 52.

Walker spent nine seasons as the head coach for his alma mater Miami (Ohio), where he got his coaching start as an assistant over a decade prior. He led Northwestern's football program from 1999 to 2005 before dying of a heart attack in 2006.

Pat Fitzgerald, who took over as Northwestern's head coach following Walker's sudden death, remembered his former boss on the somber anniversary.

"Hard to believe it’s been 16 years," Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter. "Miss you, Coach."

"Great coach, better Man," Northwestern defensive backs and associate head coach Matt MacPherson responded. "Gone but never forgotten."

The program's official Twitter account said Walker "helped revolutionize offense in the Big Ten."

Wildcat Report's Louie Vacche re-shared a piece from 2006 that admired Walker's passion and joy.

"You could see that Walker loved this stuff," Vacche wrote. "He loved coaching football at Northwestern. He loved spring practice. He loved the fact that his wife could come by with his dog after practice. He loved life."

Walker clearly touched those around him before passing on too soon. He's gone, but not forgotten.