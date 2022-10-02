College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning.

The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time.

This is especially tough on his dogs.

Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video of his golden retriever waiting by the door for dad to come home.

"Poor big fella. 48 hours later Ben still at the front door waiting for my truck to pull in the driveway-Be home soon bud!" he tweeted.

Dog videos don't get much sadder than that.

Get home soon, Kirk!