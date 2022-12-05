College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing

DENTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: A general view as the North Texas Mean Green take on the Houston Baptist Huskies at Apogee Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Denton, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A college football head coach has been fired despite making his conference's title game.

Sunday night, North Texas decided to part ways with head coach Seth Littrell.

The North Texas head coach went .500 in seven seasons leading the program. He led the team to a 7-6 record this year.

"Last year Seth Littrell was nearly fired, but North Texas won final 5 games to get bowl eligible. He needed to win 8 games this season & UNT president Neal Smatresk made the call w/AD Wren Baker now at West Virginia," Brett McMurphy reported.

The college football world has taken to social media to weigh in on the news.

"A bit of a stunner out of Denton as Seth Littrell will not return as HC at North Texas," one fan wrote.

"I think Seth Littrell did a great job as the HC at North Texas. They had better have someone good in mind," one fan wrote.

"Seth Littrell worked with Mark and Mike Stoops at Arizona coaching RBs. UK needs an RBs coach. He had North Texas in the CUSA Champ Game this weekend," another fan wrote.

If you're going to fire a head coach coming off a conference title game appearance, you better have a good replacement in mind.