College Football World Shocked By ESPN's Playoff Prediction

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 16: Cheerleaders of the USC Trojans perform on the sidelines during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 16, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its College Football Playoff prediction.

It's pretty wild.

According to ESPN's computer model, Ohio State still has the third-best chances of making the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes trail only Georgia and Michigan. TCU is next, before a dropoff with Alabama and USC.

The college football world doesn't really believe it. However, ESPN's computer model is pretty confident that Utah will beat USC next weekend.

"Welcome to the College Football Playoff, the show where everything is made up and the points don’t matter," one fan wrote.

"How do we (USC) only have a 12% chance somebody make it make sense," one fan added.

"so you’re saying there’s a chance?" another fan added.

"Ohio State got routed and still have an 80% chance?" one fan wondered.

"How does a team who just got blown out at home have a better chance then us…," another fan wrote.

We'll find out what's for real soon enough. Until then, we can debate the projections.