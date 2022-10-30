College Football World Shocked By Georgia, Tennessee Projection

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders on the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the games of the year in the college football world will take place in Athens, Ga. next week.

Georgia is set to host undefeated Tennessee in a matchup of SEC powers and College Football Playoff frontrunners.

According to one betting projection, the Bulldogs are projected to be favored by more than 10 points.

That's pretty stunning.

Is anyone taking Georgia and the points?

"That Georgia UT line feels awfully, awfully high," one fan wrote.

"Woof that Georgia and Tennessee line is way too high," another fan wrote.

"Georgia by double digits it is if they put them 2 behind Tennessee," another fan wrote.

"The public might annihilate Tennessee if they’re +11," one fan added on social media.

It should be a fun game, regardless of the point spread.