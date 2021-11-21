The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Saturday’s Wild Results

Oregon v UtahSALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 20: Anthony Brown #13 of the Oregon Ducks is flushed out of the pocket during their game against the Utah Utes November 20, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City , Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

It was a wild day within the college football world.

It all began in Columbus early Saturday afternoon when No. 4 Ohio State thumped No. 6 Michigan State 56-7. It didn’t technically count as an “upset,” but it was shocking nonetheless. Then, Unranked Clemson then took down No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27.

The most shocking upset of the day occurred in Salt Lake City. No. 23 Utah thumped the No. 3 Oregon Ducks, essentially kicking them out of the College Football Playoff, as well as the Pac-12 as a whole.

It was a wild day of upsets in the world of college football.

So what does this mean for the College Football Playoff? It means Oregon’s out and someone else is in.

The Ducks were No. 3 prior to their ugly loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday night. Ohio State, the No. 4 team, should slide up to No. 3, meaning a new team will go to No. 4. Insert Cincinnati.

The Bearcats made a statement on Saturday, taking down SMU 48-14 on Saturday afternoon. They have a real shot to earn the No. 4 spot in the new College Football Playoff rankings.

Michigan is a team that probably controls its own destiny. If the Wolverines beat Ohio State next Saturday, they’re going to get into the playoff.

Georgia and Alabama, meanwhile, are on a collision course. The two juggernauts will meet each other in the SEC Championship game in a few weeks.

There’s one more week of college football’s regular season.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.