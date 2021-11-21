College Football World Shocked By Saturday’s Wild Results

It was a wild day within the college football world.

It all began in Columbus early Saturday afternoon when No. 4 Ohio State thumped No. 6 Michigan State 56-7. It didn’t technically count as an “upset,” but it was shocking nonetheless. Then, Unranked Clemson then took down No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27.

The most shocking upset of the day occurred in Salt Lake City. No. 23 Utah thumped the No. 3 Oregon Ducks, essentially kicking them out of the College Football Playoff, as well as the Pac-12 as a whole.

It was a wild day of upsets in the world of college football.

I don’t ever remember three top-10 teams getting pounded this late in a season like today: No. 3 Oregon is down 38-7

No. 7 Michigan State lost 56-7

No. 10 Wake Forest lost 48-27 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 21, 2021

So what does this mean for the College Football Playoff? It means Oregon’s out and someone else is in.

The Ducks were No. 3 prior to their ugly loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday night. Ohio State, the No. 4 team, should slide up to No. 3, meaning a new team will go to No. 4. Insert Cincinnati.

The Bearcats made a statement on Saturday, taking down SMU 48-14 on Saturday afternoon. They have a real shot to earn the No. 4 spot in the new College Football Playoff rankings.

Michigan is a team that probably controls its own destiny. If the Wolverines beat Ohio State next Saturday, they’re going to get into the playoff.

Georgia and Alabama, meanwhile, are on a collision course. The two juggernauts will meet each other in the SEC Championship game in a few weeks.

There’s one more week of college football’s regular season.