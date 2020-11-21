College Football World Stunned By Justin Fields’ Performance

Justin Fields has been the most-accurate quarterback in college football through Ohio State’s first three games. The Buckeyes quarterback had more touchdown passes than incompletions, after all.

Ohio State’s star quarterback has dropped back to Earth in a troubling way on Saturday afternoon, though.

The Buckeyes lead No. 9 Indiana, 7-0, late in the first quarter. However, Ohio State has two costly turnovers, both of which came off interceptions from Fields.

We haven’t seen Fields be this careless with the football maybe ever since he arrived at Ohio State. The Buckeyes star needs to show some better decision making moving forward.

Shaky start for Justin Fields today: 2-5, now with 2 INTs. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 21, 2020

Fields’ first interception was just a bad throw. The Ohio State quarterback tried to force something down the field and it was picked off with relative ease.

The second INT of the game was just a really dumb decision. Fields was getting pressured in the pocket and threw a ball up for grabs. After a couple of tips by his own wide receiver and the defense, the ball was picked off.

BIG MAN PICK 🔥@IndianaFootball intercepts Justin Fields for the second time this game! pic.twitter.com/0eSnWxlQmz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2020

Fields cannot afford to make another mistake like that if the Buckeyes want to emerge with a victory on Saturday.

Ohio State is leading Indiana, 7-0, on Saturday afternoon. The game is on FOX.