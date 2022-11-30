College Football World Surprised Head Coach Wasn't Fired

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Neal Brown of the West Virginia Mountaineers on the sidelines during a game against Army Black Knights at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Mountaineers defeated the Black Knights 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

West Virginia announced on Wednesday that head coach Neal Brown will return for the 2023 season, much to the surprise of its fan base.

The Mountaineers finished this season with a 5-7 record. Although that's an underwhelming mark, the program did win two of its last three games.

Wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State may have secured Brown's job for next fall.

Once it was announced that West Virginia is retaining Brown for at least one more season, the college football world shared its thoughts on the decision.

"Neal Brown not getting fired is one of the great Houdini acts in recent times. You appreciate art when you see it, and this dude staying employed is art," Alex Kirshner said.

One fan tweeted, "Being a consistent underachiever pays off, kids."

Another fan wrote, "What an absolute joke."

Brown became West Virginia's head coach in 2019. His overall record with the Mountaineers is 22-25.

Before landing the West Virginia gig, Brown was 35-16 at Troy.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Brown to have a bounce-back campaign in 2023. West Virginia will kick off next season with games against Penn State and Pitt.