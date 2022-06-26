College Football World Very Scared By Bryce Young News

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The college football world should be very, very afraid of what Bryce Young admitted this week.

The Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback called the 2021 season a "failure," despite his Heisman Trophy win and College Football Playoff national title game appearance.

Nick Saban's team is heading into the 2022 regular season motivated and angry.

That's a terrifying thought for the rest of the country, isn't it?

Good luck to the rest of the college football world in 2022.

Alabama fans, meanwhile, appear to be pretty excited by the motivation heading into the 2022 season.

Week 1 can't get here soon enough.