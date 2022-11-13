College Football World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Today

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 30: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher celebrates with his team after defeating the Northwestern State Demons in a football game at Kyle Field on August 30, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It's not going to happen - probably, anyway - but the college football world wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday.

That coach - Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher, the owner of the largest buyout in college football history, continues to rack up the losses.

Texas A&M fell to Auburn 13-10, on Saturday. The Aggies are now 3-7 on the season after starting the year ranked inside the top 10 as a College Football Playoff contender.

Yikes.

"Is Jimbo trying to get fired? I’m not kidding," one fan wondered.

"Is Jimbo trying to get fired so he can just eat, hunt, fish, and eat some more?" another fan wondered.

"now can we say that Jimbo should be fired? I know he’s probably not but come on!" one fan added.

"Jimbo should be fired for not making a bowl game, simply inexcusable. But this buyout is his leverage to be a terrible coach… I am really shocked that Jimbo has let this happen to himself. I thought he was an upstanding guy. He has conned Texas A&M and it’s fans," another fan added.

Due to his buyout, which is close to $100 million, Fisher is not going to be fired.

However, his seat is surely getting extremely warm.