College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night.

At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field.

Saban was making his argument for Alabama to be included in the top four, over Ohio State or TCU or USC.

College football fans were not happy with the interview decision by FOX.

"Why the hell is Nick Saban politicking for the CFB on the Fox halftime show?!" ESPN's Damien Woody tweeted.

"Get Nick Saban off Fox right now 😂😂this is crazy," another fan added.

"Appearing on FOX's halftime show, Nick Saban is going with the time-tested Vegas "who would be favored" reasoning," another fan wrote.

"Saban is doing the halftime show on FOX to lobby. Pretty funny," one fan added.

"Why Fox got Nick Saban on my TV with this foolishness," another fan wrote.

Saban is going to do whatever he can to get Alabama into the College Football Playoff.