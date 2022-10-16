College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the All-State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?

Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.

Tennessee's field goal was good, handing Alabama a loss.

"I am still in a daze about how badly the greatest college football coach ever botched the end of that game yesterday. It’s not getting nearly enough conversation. It was so egregious I just can’t believe it happened," Dan Wolken tweeted.

He's not wrong.

"Finally, someone said it!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Why is this not being talked about?" another fan added.

"We were saying that while watching. Why not some running plays to drain clock? I doubt TN was going to use timeouts," one fan added. "Should have been overtime at worst."

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, while Tennessee remained undefeated.

The Vols rose up to No. 4 in the Coaches' Poll on Sunday.