College Football Writer Shares His Preseason AP Poll Top 25

The 2020 Associated Press preseason top 25 poll will be released this afternoon.

Even though the Big Ten and the Pac-12 aren’t playing football this fall, their teams will still be included in the preseason edition of the AP Poll. Then, as the season goes on, voters are encouraged to vote for the teams that are playing games.

“The preseason poll has always been a speculative ranking of teams based on last year’s results and knowledge about the new makeup of teams,” AP global sports editor Michael Giarrusso told AP college football writer Ralph D. Russo. “This year, we think it is crucial to give all the teams and all their fans a snapshot look at what the Top 25 would have been to open the season.”

The official preseason AP Poll top 25 will be released this afternoon, but writers are already starting to share their ballots.

Here’s one preseason top 10, from Nathan Baird:

Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia Florida Oklahoma LSU Oregon Penn State Auburn

As you can see, the No. 1 team in the country will not be playing this fall. Three of the teams in his preseason top 10 poll are in the Big Ten or the Pac-12.

This year’s polls will likely be dominated by the SEC.

The official preseason top 25 poll will be out at noon E.T.