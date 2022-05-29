College Football's 10 Best Recruiting Classes For 2023

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football recruiting never stops. Even though it is only May 2022, programs have been recruiting the class of 2023 for years.

Recruiting class rankings vary depending on which outlet you look at, but the 247Sports' Composite Rankings tell a pretty comprehensive story about how teams stack up nationally.

In the 2023 cycle, one program stands head and shoulders above the rest: Notre Dame. Under new head coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish have cleaned up on the recruiting trail.

Lake Stevens (Wash.) running back Jayden Limar, who committed on Thursday, is the 11th four-star Notre Dame has landed in the 2023 class. The Irish also have a commitment from five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, and their only three-star pledge, offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, held offers from Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State and others.

The Irish have a nice cushion over their competition in the No. 1 spot, but here's a look at the current top 10 recruiting classes for 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Notre Dame Texas Tech Penn State Ohio State Arkansas Northwestern Georgia Tennessee USC Louisville

We've still got over six months until early signing day, so this list is going to change a lot over the summer and through the fall.

We'll see if the Irish can finish atop the class, or if another program will unseat them.