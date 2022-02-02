College Football’s 10 Best Recruiting Classes On Signing Day

Today marks the second National Signing Day for the class of 2022. The early signing period has diminished its significance, but today still featured several major commitments.

Texas A&M landed arguably the biggest one, plucking five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart out of Florida. Stewart has helped vault the Aggies into the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Recruiting Rankings for 2022.

Alabama, which signed the No. 1 class in 2021, sits in second place behind its SEC West rival. Georgia, Ohio State and Texas round out the top 5.

The current top 10 2022 recruiting classes are as follows:

Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma North Carolina

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see a number of programs on this list known for churning out winning seasons. You don’t win in college football without elite talent.

While the SEC is holding down the first three spots, the Big Ten is right there with three teams in the top 10. The Big 12 has two teams and the ACC one, with Notre Dame, an independent, also earning a place near the top.

The Pac-12 was shut out, but that might be changing with the way Lincoln Riley is recruiting early in his tenure at USC.