College Football's 2022-23 Bowl Schedule Has Been Released

You can mark your calendars now. The 2022-23 college football bowl schedule has been released.

There are 42 games in total, including the Celebration Bowl featuring FCS schools and the College Football National Championship Game. The postseason gets underway with the Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on December 16.

The College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach and Fiesta Bowls will take place on New Year's Eve, with the national title game on Monday, January 9.

There are no games on New Year's Day, because it falls on a Sunday and the NFL regular season will be ongoing.

Besides the CFP semifinals, the New Year's Six games are scheduled as follows: Orange Bowl (Dec. 30), Sugar Bowl (Dec. 31), Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2) and Rose Bowl (Jan. 2).

